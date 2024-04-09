Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

