Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,103 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.