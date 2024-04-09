Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,041,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,219,000 after acquiring an additional 149,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.