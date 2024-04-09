Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0 %

FAST stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.