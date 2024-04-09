Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,488.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,615.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,516.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

