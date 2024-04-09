Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.72 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.12 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.11.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.