Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.72 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.12 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.11.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

