KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Down 1%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 53,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 97,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,167 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 372,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 363,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,831 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

