Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after buying an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

