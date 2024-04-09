John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

HTD stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

