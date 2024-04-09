John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.