John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

