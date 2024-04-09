iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.28. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

