iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.28.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
