IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

