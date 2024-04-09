Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.04 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

