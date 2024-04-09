Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HTBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

