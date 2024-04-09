Head-To-Head Contrast: ProSomnus (OSA) versus Its Rivals

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -768.59% -154.39% -30.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.36 ProSomnus Competitors $1.09 billion $5.28 million 0.97

Volatility & Risk

ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSomnus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSomnus Competitors 1550 4182 8214 215 2.50

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 311.60%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.72%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ProSomnus peers beat ProSomnus on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

