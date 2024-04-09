Head-To-Head Contrast: ProSomnus (OSA) versus Its Rivals

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProSomnus
|-87.14%
|N/A
|-106.30%
|ProSomnus Competitors
|-768.59%
|-154.39%
|-30.34%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ProSomnus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProSomnus
|$27.65 million
|-$24.09 million
|-0.36
|ProSomnus Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$5.28 million
|0.97
Volatility & Risk
ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSomnus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProSomnus
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|ProSomnus Competitors
|1550
|4182
|8214
|215
|2.50
ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 311.60%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.72%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
ProSomnus peers beat ProSomnus on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
