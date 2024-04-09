Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

