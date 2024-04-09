Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.02 and a 200-day moving average of $474.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.