Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 91,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

