Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.