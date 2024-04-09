Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

