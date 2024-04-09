FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.86 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.