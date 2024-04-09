FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pi Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

