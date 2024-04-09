Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) vs. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Head to Head Comparison

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fitell and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $4.80 million 18.16 -$1.59 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $191.21 million 0.59 -$12.02 million ($0.82) -10.79

Fitell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fitell and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Fitell.

Profitability

This table compares Fitell and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands -5.47% 0.78% 0.60%

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Fitell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

