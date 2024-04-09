Everi Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Everi in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of EVRI opened at $9.46 on Monday. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 209,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,778,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

