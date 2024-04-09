Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flora Growth Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Flora Growth by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Articles

