Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $130.17 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

