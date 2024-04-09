Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 304 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

