Enphase Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $115.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

