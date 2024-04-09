Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.