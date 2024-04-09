DA Davidson Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

