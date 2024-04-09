Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Shares of CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

