Callahan Advisors LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 407.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,015,000 after acquiring an additional 333,626 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

