BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 70 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $328.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.25 and a 200 day moving average of $277.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

