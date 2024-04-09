BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.28.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
