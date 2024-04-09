BSW Wealth Partners Buys 207 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

