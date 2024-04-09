Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for American Shared Hospital Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for American Shared Hospital Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

