BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DCF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

