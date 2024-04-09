Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.