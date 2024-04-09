Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.76. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.