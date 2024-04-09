Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Berry alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $660.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Berry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.