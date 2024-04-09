AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
AZZ Trading Up 4.2 %
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
