Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.