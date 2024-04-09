AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AtriCure

Insider Activity at AtriCure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.