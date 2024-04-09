Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.33 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.