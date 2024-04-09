ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.