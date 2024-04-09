Analysts Offer Predictions for PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 998.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 1,708.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

