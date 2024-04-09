Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackBerry Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE BB opened at $2.88 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

