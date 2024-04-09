AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIT opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

